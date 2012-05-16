$4M grant to help state build insurance exchange

(AP) - Tennessee is one of six states that will share in more than $181 million in federal health care grants.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the grants Wednesday, saying Tennessee will receive $4.3 million to use in establishing Affordable Health Care Insurance Exchanges. The funds are part of the Affordable Care Act.

The exchanges are designed as "one stop shops" to find and compare affordable, quality private health insurance options.

Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius said in announcing the grants that in 2014, consumers in every state will have a marketplace where they can buy affordable insurance coverage.

The other grants announced Wednesday went to Illinois, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota and Washington.

