Feds: Skechers deceived consumers with shoe ads

By JENNIFER C. KERR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The governments says claims that Skechers fitness shoes can help shed pounds and tone muscles are sketchy at best - and they're going to cost the company millions of dollars.

Skechers will pay $40 million to settle charges by the Federal Trade Commission that the company made unfounded claims that its Shape-ups shoes would help people lose weight and strengthen their butt, leg and stomach muscles.

Tennessee Attorney General Robert Cooper and his counterpart in Ohio led a 42-state investigation in conjunction with the FTC action.

The settlement also involves the company's Resistance Runner, Toners and Tone-ups shoes.

The FTC says Skechers falsely represented that clinical studies backed up the company's claims about its toning shoes.

Consumers who bought the shoes will be eligible for refunds.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.