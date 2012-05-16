Neighbors rescue man from burning apartment

(WRCB) - Quick thinking neighbors were able to save an elderly overnight in Cleveland.

Paramedics were called around 11:00 p.m. to the apartments at 2904 Henderson Avenue NW on reports of an unconscious man.

Neighbors discovered the 77-year-old man passed out in his recliner after noticing the apartment on fire.

The bystanders were able to break into the apartment and drag the recliner from the home.

When Cleveland Fire Department arrived on scene they found flames throughout the apartment.

The man was stabilized by EMTs and taken to Sky Ridge Medical Center. His condition is not known at this time.