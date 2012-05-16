Victim IDs defendants in Robert "Brikk" Brown shooting trial - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Victim IDs defendants in Robert "Brikk" Brown shooting trial

Josquin Jackson testifies in Judge Rebecca Stern's courtroom in the case of the shooting death of rapper Robert "Brikk" Brown. / Angela Lewis. Times Free Press. Josquin Jackson testifies in Judge Rebecca Stern's courtroom in the case of the shooting death of rapper Robert "Brikk" Brown. / Angela Lewis. Times Free Press.
CHATTANOOGA -

(Times Free Press) - The trial of two men charged in the 2009 home invasion shooting death of local rapper Robert "Brikk" Brown begins its second day this morning.

A victim in the shooting identified the co-defendants in the courtroom late Tuesday.

Prosecutor Brian Finlay had Josquin Jackson recount the events that led to Brown's death and his own shooting injuries during the robbery.

