TVA: Browns Ferry not yet ready for re-inspection - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TVA: Browns Ferry not yet ready for re-inspection

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
CHATTANOOGA -

(AP) - TVA says its Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant, which has been under a federal safety warning for a year, isn't yet ready for an inspection.

According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/JIBZEU ), the utility's chief nuclear officer, Preston Swafford, told the Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Tuesday that TVA won't invite inspectors until the agency is confident the plant is ready to pass inspection. Swafford said he didn't know when that would be.

NRC regional administrator Victor McCree said it takes time to bring a plant into compliance when performance isn't as good as it should be.

The federal safety agency tagged the northern Alabama plant with a "red" rating last May, indicating a "high significance" finding. The NRC said it was the fifth "red" rating nationwide in the past decade.

 

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.