MCMINN CO., TN (WRCB) - A McMinn County company, which reopened earlier this year, has a new owner.

Thysencrump Wapaca sold its U.S. subsidiary to a New York based private equity group.

The company has two other plants, one in Wisconsin and one in Indiana and employees 3500.

It's the largest independent iron foundry company in the world.

The facility in Etowah employs 250 people.