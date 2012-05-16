Chattanooga City Council examines $500,000 request for gang task - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga City Council examines $500,000 request for gang task force

(Times Free Press) -Chattanooga City Council members questioned the gang task force, police and fire pension board, and social service agency budgets on Tuesday.

The proposed $209 million city budget, released earlier this month by Mayor Ron Littlefield, includes $499,878 for a gang task force created during this fiscal year, which ends June 30.

City Council members are dissecting the mayor's 2013 budget. About 44 percent of the budget goes to the police and fire departments while 26 percent is allocated to general government agencies and 22.4 percent is set aside for Public Works and Parks and Recreation. Council members are expected to spend the next several weeks poring over the budget, which must be approved by July 1.

