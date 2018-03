CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A $25,000 grant will be used to make the streets of Chattanooga a little safer for pedestrians.

Safe Kids Greater Chattanooga and FedEx are partnering to promote child pedestrian safety.

The improvements include solar-powered signs to read vehicle speeds, pedestrian signals and crosswalks, and sidewalks added to some of the city's most dangerous streets.

National statistics show traffic injuries are the leading cause of death among children ages 3 to 14.

Approximately seven children each year are struck by motor vehicles in Chattanooga.