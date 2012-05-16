Governor signs tattoo legislation - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Governor signs tattoo legislation

By Associated Press
NASHVILLE -

(AP) - A proposal that seeks to crack down on the tattooing of minors has been signed into law by Governor Bill Haslam.

The measure, signed by the Republican governor this week, unanimously passed the Senate 31-0 and was approved 86-6 in the House.

The law makes it illegal for anyone who is unlicensed to possess tattooing paraphernalia. The measure also encourages reporting incidents of underage tattooing to the Health Department. Those making the report might be a police officer or someone in education, such as a teacher or school resource officer.

Currently, a person under 18 cannot get a tattoo. A 16-year-old can be tattooed to cover up an existing tattoo, but only if a parent or guardian is present.

