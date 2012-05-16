Annexation lawsuits against City are resolved

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chattanooga's city limits are expanding.

Council members voted Tuesday night to extend the corporate limits of the city into parts of Hixson.

Land between Hixson Pike and Middle Valley Road will be annexed. Parcels near Hixson Marina, Big Ridge, and Fairview Roads will also be included. The annexation is a result of a settlement agreement with residents.

The City Attorney says all annexation cases against the city have now been resolved.

The changes will go into effect on December 31, 2013.