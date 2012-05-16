Hook n’ Look TV Show Visits Carters Lake

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Kim and Danny Striker from Hook n' Look visited beautiful Caters Lake in Northwest Georgia last week to film footage for their TV fishing show.

Hook n' Look is a fishing show designed to give anglers an underwater view of fish in their habitat. After fishing an area Hosts Kim and Danny use scuba gear and underwater camera to show viewers what is actually happening below the waters surface.

Carters Lake Guide Louie Bartenfield was on hand to help the Hook n' Look crew with the fishing and filming on Carters Lake.

"You think you know how fish relate to cover in a lake you fish 200+ days per year, until Kim & Danny go underwater and things are just a bit different than you thought," says Bartenfield. "This was an eye opening experience for me to, say the least. This may be the best Spotted Bass fishing show ever filmed when it's put together"

This show will air in the first episode of Hook n' Look's next season, according to Bartenfield