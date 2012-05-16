Warm and dry through the weekend

(WRCB) - We should have warm, but nice weather through the weekend.

For the rest of the week expect temperatures about 5-7 degrees above normal in the mid 80s with little to no chance of rain.

I can't rule out a stray pop-up shower or storm Thursday and Friday evening, but the drops of rain will be few and far between.

The weekend weather pattern will be the same with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.

