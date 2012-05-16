Lookouts top Mobile to snap series skid

MOBILE, Ala. (WRCB) -- Blake Smith and Matt Wallach each homered and Ethan Martin stayed unbeaten on the year as Chattanooga beat Mobile 9-4 in the rubber match of a five-game series Tuesday night at Hank Aaron Stadium.

The win clinched just the second series victory for the Lookouts this season, and snaps a streak of five straight losing series.

Martin (5-0) won for the fifth time in his last six starts despite giving up four earned runs on eight hits in five innings. He had only given up four runs in his previous 21 innings entering the contest.

Luckily the Lookouts provided plenty of support.

Smith paced the offense with a 2-for-4 night, including a two-run homer in the seventh that capped the scoring. Nick Buss and Luis Nunez also had two hits apiece and each drove in a run.

Chattanooga scored five runs in the first three innings, including Wallach's solo shot in the second.

The Lookouts will be off Wednesday before returning home to open a five-game series with Huntsville on Thursday night at AT&T Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press also reported Tuesday that Lookouts' outfielder Kyle Russell has been promoted to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Russell, who is ranked as the top power-hitting prospect in the Dodgers' organization by Baseball America, returned from an early-season injury to hit .306 in the month of April. He has since cooled to his current average of .255 to go along with two home runs and eight doubles.