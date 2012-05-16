Braves' Freeman hopes to be back in lineup Wednesday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Braves' Freeman hopes to be back in lineup Wednesday

ATLANTA (AP) - Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman has a minor scratch on his right eye and did not start Tuesday night's game against Cincinnati.

Freeman says he hopes to play on Wednesday. He says he went through seven pairs of contact lenses on Monday night but had to leave the game after the seventh inning because the scratch on his cornea affected his field of vision.

He says he thinks the dry, windy conditions in Colorado last week led to the problem.

Eric Hinske started at first base against the Reds.

