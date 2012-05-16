Mocs snag Georgia transfer Derrick Lott

CHATTANOOGA (UTC/WRCB) -- University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football coach Russ Huesman announced the addition of two student-athletes to the Mocs 2012 recruiting class Tuesday.

Long snapper Will Sharpton will fill a key need, but defensive lineman Derrick Lott stands out as a much larger addition.

Lott (6-4, 303) is a transfer from Georgia and a former four-star recruit out of North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Ga. He will be a junior in the fall and have two years of eligibility remaining at UTC. After redshirting in 2009, he played in five games over the last two years for the Bulldogs and recorded 10 tackles.

"Derrick is another big body that we are adding to the defensive line," said Huesman. "We have a bunch of good players returning at defensive tackle, and he is going to make the competition at that position even more intense when camp starts in August."

Lott comes highly-recommended from Georgia coach Mark Richt, and will pair with Navy transfer Chris Mayes (6-foot-3, 295 lbs) to offer the Mocs an interior duo that will be hard to match in the FCS ranks.

"They're big, now let's hope they're good," Huesman said with a grin. "I can go find a couple 350-pounders to line up out there, but the key is can they move and can they do what we ask them to do?

"We think Derrick has a lot of athletic ability, and it's good when a coach says he doesn't want to lose a guy. That's what Coach Richt told me, that they asked him to stay at Georgia, but Derrick just wanted more playing time and a chance to compete. Fortunately we were able to get him."

Sharpton (6-3, 230) is a 2012 graduate of Tullahoma High School in Tullahoma, Tenn. He helped the Wildcats to an 8-3 overall record as a senior. He is expected to come in and compete immediately for the long snapping duties.

"We found ourselves looking for a long snapper late in the process and we feel like we got a good one in Will," said head coach Russ Huesman. "He will come in and be able to compete for playing time as a true freshman."

Shaprton and Lott join the Mocs class of 14 signees that were inked to National Letters of Intent in February. Chattanooga opens the season on Sept. 1 with a trip to South Florida. The home opener is set for Thursday, Sept. 13, against Glenville State.

Information provided by UTC Sports Information and GoMocs.com.