Lady Flames golf slow to start at NAIA Championships

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WRCB/Lee) -- Lee University women's golf has seemed nearly unstoppable throughout the 2011-12 season, but the Lady Flames were definitely slow out of the gates in Tuesday's opening round of the NAIA National Championships.

Lee won eight straight tournaments leading up to this week's 72-hole event, but sits tied for eleventh after the first 18 with a day-one team total of 310 at the par-73 Link Hills Country Club.

Shorter University (298) grabbed the first-round lead and holds a three-shot lead over Lubbock Christian (301). Oklahoma Christian (302), William Woods (303), Northwood (Fla.) and Wayland Baptist (304) round out the top five.

The Lady Flames weren't the only expected contender to struggle early. The NAIA's top-ranked club, Oklahoma City, ballooned to a 319 and is tied for 18th.

Geandra Almeida (75) was best for the Lady Flames during Tuesday's early-morning round. Sloane Skinner followed with a 77 and Kristin Bourg countered with a 78. Madison Alexander (80) rounded out the scores that counted in the 310 round. Courtney Shelton totaled an 81.

Round two of the 18th annual event tees off Wednesday morning. Team and individual champions will be crowned Friday afternoon.

Information provided by Lee University Media Relations and GoLeeFlames.com.