CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A man is behind bars Tuesday night, accused of soliciting a minor.



According to the Hamilton County booking report, 69-year-old Alfred Nathan Trotter was arrested on Saturday.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Trotter is a registered sex offender.

According to court records, in 1993, Trotter pleaded guilty to aggravated rape and was sentenced to 15 years behind bars.

He is being held on a $80,000 bond and scheduled for court May 22.

