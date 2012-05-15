Dolly Parton: "I come up with new dreams every day"

(WRCB) -- The longer Dolly Parton is on the entertainment scene, the more beloved she seems to become.

The woman, who started out in her words as "dirt poor", is now among the wealthiest country music stars.

Dolly Parton is adored by her fans and respected by almost everyone. She has proven to be as successful in business as she is in the entertainment world, and her compassion for children and reading is already having an impact on thousands.



It was homecoming for Dolly at Dollywood. She rode in two parades, sang and truly seemed to enjoy herself chatting it up with reporters from around the South.



Dolly meets her fans with appreciation and kindness.



She has spent an entire career at or near the top of everything she does.



At 66, Dolly Parton is still one of the hardest working women in showbiz. She has built an empire in Pigeon Forge, with Dollywood, Dixie Stampede, and Splash Country.



In January, she and Gaylord Opryland announced plans to open a one of a kind water and snow park for Nashville.



Parton owns a film and television production company, and most recently starred in Joyful Noise with Queen Latifah. It was just released on DVD.

But she told Channel 3 the only movie she's thinking about right now is one she's writing.



"I am taking off a little bit of time now to write, working on a musical of my life story," Parton says. "So I'm doing that and just kind of resting and trying to visit family a little more, kind of staying around home a little more than I have in the last several years."



And while she's resting, she admits it's hard to keep work off her mind.



"I do work even when I'm home," Parton says. "That's just my mind. I don't even think of it as work. It's my mind, but it's my joy as well. I can't stop my mind. I'm always going. I come up with new dreams every day."



Dolly's dreams always include honoring her family.



"We are very proud of the imagination library we started it in our home town here, in honor of my family because a lot of my folks didn't get a chance to get a good education," Parton says. "So I thought, 'well this will be something great', and I did it mostly in honor of my dad and he was very proud."



Imagination Library sends each enrolled child a book once a month from birth until Kindergarten.



"We started out here, then Tennessee wide," Parton says. "Now we're all over the United States, Canada, UK, Scotland, we're just growing by the day."



And Dolly, as she said, has new dreams every day.

Wednesday on Eyewitness News at 6, find out about Dolly's marriage to Carl Dean in Ringgold.



She reveals how often the two come back to Ringgold and why. And, she shares some secrets about how they get around when no one notices.