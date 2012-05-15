School Patrol: Murray County students graduate from DARE

MURRAY COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) -- More than a hundred fifth graders are now proud graduates of the DARE program in Murray County.

DARE Officer Tammy West, along with Sheriff Howard Ensley congratulated students from Woodlawn Elementary School in Chatsworth for completing the 17-week program.

These students have learned about the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse, and how to handle situations in which they're bullied, or they see a friend being bullied.

Officer West challenged parents to set a good example, since their children watch everything they do.

"Always let these fifth graders know that no matter what, that you are always there for them," Officer West tells the parents. "Even if they make mistakes, they can always come to you."

Murray County Detective Sam West was the guest speaker, letting the DARE students know that they can overcome obstacles, as he had to do at the age of 10, when he lost his right arm in a gun accident.

Congratulations to the students at Woodlawn Elementary for their good work!