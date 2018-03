CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Chattanooga police are investigating a robbery Tuesday.

The incident happened on Norcross Road around 6:20 a.m.

Police Sergeant Wayne Jefferson says a man walked into Discount Mart, pulled a gun and demanded money.

The suspect ran away with cash from the register.

Police say he was wearing a black hooded jacket, black scarf, blue jeans and gloves. He is described as 5'7" – 5'8", with a medium build.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.