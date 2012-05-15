Continuing Coverage: Victim identified in 12th Avenue homicide

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Channel 3 has confirmed the girl who was killed Sunday evening on 12th Avenue is 14-year-old Chelsea Smith.

Court records show the man who was arrested in her death, 18-year-old Carlos Juan Harrison, lives at the address where police found the body.

He was arrested Monday and charged with criminal homicide in connection with the death.

Records show Harrison is also charged with tampering with evidence.

Officers found Smith's body on the front porch, but it's not clear where the crime happened.

A police source, not authorized to speak publicly, tells Channel 3 the body appeared to be badly beaten and there was blood coming from the victim's nose and mouth.

"She was sitting there with her head tilted back with her mouth open," Scovia Covington told Channel 3 Monday.

Smith's Facebook page states she was a student at Central High School and has a young child.

Friends have begun to leave condolences on Facebook, including memorial photos that show her life during a better time.

