Bad economy helping one local business owner

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - It's been a rough few years for independent business owners struggling to stay afloat in a sinking economy. But, the bad economy has proven to be one local businessman's key to success.

We're starting to see some improvement with the economy, but we're not out of the woods.

One big lesson many have learned during the recession is how to be more frugal. That's how local shoe repairman Johnnie Neal is cashing in.

Repairing shoes is trade Johnnie Neal learned as a kid when his large family didn't have much money. He opened his own repair shop in Atlanta, but when the economy starting booming in the 90s, things changed.

"It just got really tough," Johnnie Neal says.

A good economy is actually bad for shoe business.

"It got down so low that we had to close down," Neal says.

Fast forward a decade and unlike other businesses, the recession brought new opportunity.

"When the times get harder and the people want to hold on to that dollar, and you can't blame them for that, people bring them in to get them fixed," Neal says.

"I just put my new heels on them and they look great and I take care of them," customer Deborah Munoz says.

It's not just shoes he's helping salvage, it's purses, belts, or anything leather.

"There hasn't been a whole lot he hasn't been able to fix," Lynn Neal says.

He and his wife, Lynn opened Neal's Shoe Repair in East Brainerd as a side business in December.

"Being a new business, thought it was going to take us several months and it hasn't," Lynn Neal says.

"We're 24/7. We stay busy," Johnnie Neal says.

The demand for people hoping to save a buck and revive their broken down accessories keeps them swamped.

"Go to work at my regular job, then go home and work on shoes and then come here on my days off too," Johnnie Neal says.

"You just got to be patient with us right now, trying to be able to get the turnaround back out," Lynn Neal says.

Johnnie Neal works as a conductor at The Incline, but thinks before too long, he'll have to quit and devote all of his time to repair.

Channel 3 also spoke to a couple alterations shops in the area, who say their business is doing especially well in this economic climate, too.