Jury seated in Chattanooga rapper's murder

(WRCB) - A jury was seated Tuesday in the murder trial of a Chattanooga rapper.

Dexter Talley and Alonzo "Butch" Grace are both charged with first degree murder.

Robert "Brikk" Brown was killed in a home invasion in 2009.

Eyewitnesses said three masked men entered Brown's Webb Oaks Court home and demanded money. Police say Brown was bound with duct tape and shot multiple times.

Josquin Jackson from Richmond, California, was also shot in the attack, but survived.

"Brikk" was part of the rap duo Pinney Woods, which had signed a record deal with Universal Records, just prior to his death. The group had performed with several well known hip-hop groups, including Outkast.

Officers quickly identified Talley as one of the suspected shooters and Jackson was able to identify Talley's uncle, Grace, as a second shooter.

Talley's cousin, Julian Smith, Jr., is a third defendant in the case. He will stand trial next month.