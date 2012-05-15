UPDATE: Children unharmed as van crashes into tree

(WRCB) – A Soddy-Daisy man got the scare of his life this morning when a minivan crashed into a tree, just inches from his home.

Carl Muncey lives on Daisy-Dallas Road.

He says he was watching television this morning when he heard the commotion.

A woman with three children in her van came barreling across his neighbor's ditches, right into his front yard.

"All of them were scared to death, screaming and hollering and carrying on," Muncey says. "I was scared for the children, see if everything was OK."

The children were fine, they were picked up by a family member.

But Muncey says their mother was taken away by ambulance, complaining of leg pain.

He said the woman was walking around, before the ambulance arrived.