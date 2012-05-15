Youth to train counties in use of social media

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) - Youths involved in 4-H programs in Tennessee and Mississippi will train county officials on how to use social media.

The program is funded by a $30,000 grant from TransCanada, which has pipelines running through both states.

The University Institute of Agriculture said 4-H members will train emergency agencies how to use social media as a communications tool in event of emergencies. The program has been in place in Mississippi but is new to Tennessee.

The funds were contributed to the 4-H Foundation in both states.

