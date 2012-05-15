Small rockslide cleared from US 64 in Ocoee Gorge - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Small rockslide cleared from US 64 in Ocoee Gorge

By Associated Press

BENTON, Tenn. (AP) - A state highway crew has cleared a small rockslide in the Ocoee River gorge.

According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/L6dZzE ), the slide was reported early Tuesday morning on U.S. 64 near the TVA Powerhouse No. 2. It blocked one lane of the two-lane highway. A crew cleared away the fallen rocks shortly after daybreak.

A major slide in 2008 closed the highway for nearly two years.

