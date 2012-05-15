Nice Tuesday...Late Storm? - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Nice Tuesday...Late Storm?

By David Karnes, Meteorologist
(WRCB) - After some patchy fog this morning, we are looking at comfortable weather today with highs near 80.

The front that brought us rain yesterday has moved off to the east, and as it washes out we may see an area of low pressure develop along that front.  Though the low will be east of us, it could still spawn a passing shower or thunderstorm late this afternoon into this evening.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warm and dry with highs in the mid 80s.

