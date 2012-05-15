Competition begins as Coleman wraps up Packers' rookie camp

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WRCB) -- After getting his first taste of work in the NFL, it's now time to cram for B.J. Coleman.

The former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga quarterback wrapped up rookie camp with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and will now get down to studying the team's offense before the rest of the roster returns for the start of voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTA's) next week.

Coleman told reporters Friday he was ready to learn and ready to compete, and he'll have to do both right away as one of four quarterbacks currently on the Packers' roster.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Sunday he hasn't yet decided if he'll take three or four quarterbacks into training camp this July, making Coleman's work during OTA's the next few months extremely crucial.

"Aaron (Rodgers) spoils you because he's so young, so he's not exactly on a pitch count, but you still have to be careful about it," McCarthy said of planning reps for three or four quarterbacks. "We're doing more drill work where there's more throwing involved in practice, so I have to factor that into my thinking.

"I think four is a healthy number. I've done five before, and I'll never do that again. With three, it definitely helps the competition between the number two and number three guys because obviously they're getting more reps."

Coleman needs as many reps as he can to get up to speed with the offense and his competitors.

Former Texas Tech quarterback Graham Harrell is currently penciled in as the No. 2 behind Rodgers, while former Arena League signal caller Nick Hill is expected to be the one to battle Coleman for the No. 3 spot.

Hill has had more experience in the Packers' offense, but McCarthy said coaches have plenty to be excited about when it comes to Coleman's raw ability.

"It's like a lot of quarterbacks, his footwork history is different than what he'll be taught here, so there will be some adjustment there that we know of right away," McCarthy said of Coleman's performance in rookie camp. "But I liked his command in the huddle. He's aggressive, and he can throw it.

"He's definitely a young man we're excited about having here to work with and develop fundamentally in the philosophy we believe in."