East Ridge officials consider creating city water authority

EAST RIDGE, TN. (WRCB) -- The City of East Ridge is taking a closer look at creating its own water and wastewater treatment authority.

The move comes during a disagreement between the City and the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA).



"We have numbers that show or indicate to us that the WWTA makes money off the operation of the sewers in East Ridge," East Ridge Mayor Brent Lambert.



East Ridge Mayor Brent Lambert says the Hamilton County WWTA nets close to $2 million for operating and maintaining its sewer lines.

He says, acting on a city ordinance, the city will now charge the authority $200 for every curb cut made for sewer repairs.

There are only 100 miles of road in the city limits and WWTA is expected to make up to 6,000 cuts.



"It's just a means to help us keep our streets nice and to keep them from being like a washboard," Mayor Lambert says.



WWTA took over operations in 2001.

Chris Clem, attorney for WWTA, says it's losing money, saying since then, it's been mandated by the EPA to make crucial repairs to the aging sewer lines not only in East Ridge, but other areas like Red Bank and Signal Mountain.

Customers pay an $8 fee to help cover the millions from a federal loan.

But with the East Ridge cut fee, it would cost the authority an additional $1 million dollar and WWTA officials are considering raising rates for East Ridge customers.



"If you're really taking a loss on the City of East Ridge, just show us that," Mayor Lambert says. "Prove it and we may reconsider the street cut fee."

Lambert says he's requested the numbers.



"I received a letter about a week ago, that stated they're not going to provide any information to us," Mayor Lambert says.



In the meantime, the city is taking a hard look at taking over the sewer lines, creating its own WWTA.



"I don't have enough information to make a decision," Jane Sharp says.



Several East Ridge residents like Jane Sharp say besides environmental concerns, they want to make sure the city could handle the cost.



"I just need to know considerably more than I know right now, and I think that's the case for the majority of the people in East Ridge," Sharp says.

Mayor Lambert says the city could financially handle its own WWTA.

Several council members stated they were not ready to make a decision Monday night and will take the issue up again at its next agenda meeting May 24.

