Eovaldi, Baez lead Lookouts to win in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WRCB) -- Nathan Eovaldi tossed seven strong innings and Pedro Baez drove in a pair of runs to lead Chattanooga to a 3-1 win in Mobile on Monday night.

The win evens the five-game series at two games apiece. The two teams will play the rubber match at 8:05 p.m. ET Tuesday night.

Eovaldi (1-2) gave up just one run on three hits in seven innings. He struck out four and walked three en route to his first win of the year. He gave up his lone run on Yazy Albero's solo home run in the second.

Baez provided most of the support, going 2-for-4 with an RBI double in the fourth. He also drove in a run on a groundout in the sixth.

Nick Buss added a run-scoring single in the ninth to provide some late insurance.

Logan Bawcom pitched two scoreless and hitless innings to pick up the save in his Chattanooga debut. He struck out four and walked two.

Five Chattanooga players had multi-hit games, led by Buss' three hits, as the Lookouts racked up eleven hit as a team. However, they went 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine runners on base.