Reds score 2 runs in 8th, beat Braves 3-1

ATLANTA (AP) - Brandon Phillips drove in the go-ahead run with a double off the centerfield wall and the Cincinnati Reds scored two runs off Jonny Venters in the eighth inning to beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Monday night.

The game was tied 1-1 when Drew Stubbs led off the eighth with an infield hit between the pitcher's mound and third base. Stubbs moved to second base on Venters' wild pitch. With one out, Phillips drove in Stubbs with the double.

Chris Heisey added another double, his third hit of the game, to drive in Phillips.

Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman left the game after the seventh inning with blurred vision in his right eye. His status was to be updated after the game.

Sean Marshall pitched the ninth for his sixth save. Pinch-hitter Matt Diaz was stranded at first base after hitting a leadoff single.

