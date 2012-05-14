Case of Birchwood murder suspects sent to grand jury

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Two suspects charged with the murder of a Cleveland man faced a judge Monday.



Chance Loftis and Travis Jenkins were both in court, where each case was sent to a grand jury on criminal homicide charges.



On April 25, the body of 46-year-old Donald Rogers was found on Chickamauga Lake.

According to the Medical Examiner's report, Rogers died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

He was found hanging from a boat, with his head under water. The report shows Rogers had been strangled and beaten so badly his skull was cracked.

Loftis and Jenkins are each being held on a $1 million bond.

