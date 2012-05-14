Stephenson and Poteet Win the E.M.S. Bass Tournament - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Stephenson and Poteet Win the E.M.S. Forgotten Child Benefit Bass Tournament

By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
By Steve Kite, Channel3Outdoors.com Contributor
First Place Winners - Robert Stephenson and Matt Poteet First Place Winners - Robert Stephenson and Matt Poteet
E.M.S. Crew Members on hand to help with the Forgotten Child Fund E.M.S. Crew Members on hand to help with the Forgotten Child Fund
Big Fish Winners - Kevin Miller and Justin Whaley Big Fish Winners - Kevin Miller and Justin Whaley

HIXSON, TN (WRCB) - The team of Robert Stephenson and Matt Poteet caught 19.63 lbs. of bass to win the 2nd Annual EMS benefit tournament on Lake  Chickamauga  held today out of Chester Frost Park.

Kevin Miller and Justin Whaley had big fish a nice 5.85 lb largemouth bass. 

The field was made up of 48 anglers who were E.M.S staff and fire fighter from the southeast region.

E.M.S staff members presented the Forgotten Child Fund with $790.00 raised from this event.

The top 5 places are as follows:

  • 1st Robert Stephenson & Matt Poteet 19.63 lbs.
  • 2nd Justin Whaley & Ivan Miller             17.14 lbs.
  • 3rd Burkhart & Hicks                                  16.68 lbs.
  • 4th Sylvester & Salmon                             14.90 lbs.
  • 5th Wade Batson & Scott Powell             14.08 lbs.
