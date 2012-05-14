Stephenson and Poteet Win the E.M.S. Forgotten Child Benefit Bass Tournament

E.M.S. Crew Members on hand to help with the Forgotten Child Fund

HIXSON, TN (WRCB) - The team of Robert Stephenson and Matt Poteet caught 19.63 lbs. of bass to win the 2nd Annual EMS benefit tournament on Lake Chickamauga held today out of Chester Frost Park.

Kevin Miller and Justin Whaley had big fish a nice 5.85 lb largemouth bass.

The field was made up of 48 anglers who were E.M.S staff and fire fighter from the southeast region.

E.M.S staff members presented the Forgotten Child Fund with $790.00 raised from this event.

The top 5 places are as follows: