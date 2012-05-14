Honors continue for Chattanooga's Top Cop

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRCB) - Channel 3 was the only Chattanooga station at the White House Rose Garden this weekend, as a local police officer was honored.

The rewards continue to pour in for Officer Lorin Johnston.

"I'm not a Top Cop," Johnston told a crowd of hundreds at the 19th Annual Top Cops Awards ceremony.

"Yeah you are," someone yelled from the crowd, which erupted in applause.

Named one of the Nation's Top Cops, Chattanooga Police Officer Lorin Johnston was quick to honor the memory of his fallen friend in his acceptance speech.

"My Top Cop is Sergeant James Timothy Chapin," he said, choking up.

Johnston was awarded for the bravery he showed on April 2, 2011.

He was one of 10 honored as a Top Cop.

"They've been through their own story, but it's all similar to what I've been through and what our department went through," Johnston told Channel 3.

Chattanooga PD honored Sgt. Chapin in a candlelight vigil Saturday.

Chapin's name was among 362 called and added to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

"It's very powerful," said Johnston, "it's hard to, once you get there, to leave."

Other honors came from Senator Bob Corker, who met with Johnston and his wife, Mitzi, Monday at his office on Capitol Hill.

But perhaps the most memorial 'thank you' came from President Obama in the White House Rose Garden.

"They didn't flinch, they didn't back off, there are people that are alive today only because of their courage," President Barack Obama said Saturday in the White House Rose Garden.

"The importance of everyone there at the White House, and here's little old me standing over here, and he's wanting to shake my hand," said Johnston, when asked what it was like meeting Obama.

Jason Youngblood, a long time member of law enforcement, nominated Johnston for the Top Cop award.



Youngblood said Johnston deserves it, and more.

"He puts everyone first," Youngblood told Channel 3, "he's a hero among heroes."

Johnston said it's the support of his friends and family that gives him strength. The memory of a friend keeps him going.

"I mean I'm proud, but hopefully we will never have to go through this again," he said.