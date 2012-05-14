Attorney asks for delay in bank robbery trial

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) - An attorney has asked a federal judge to delay the trial of a Tennessee man charged with robbing a Mississippi bank.

Jasper Michael Wagner of Chattanooga is charged with robbing the Sun Trust Bank in a grocery store in Horn Lake, Miss. The trial is currently scheduled for May 21 in U.S. District Court in Greenville.

Court records say he robbed the bank of $2,749. He was indicted last May. He pleaded not guilty in November.

Gregory S. Park, a federal public defender, said he needs more time to prepare for the trial. A judge didn't immediately rule on the request.

