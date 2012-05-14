Autistic child reports sexual abuse by schoolmates - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Autistic child reports sexual abuse by schoolmates

Posted: Updated:

EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -- An autistic 11 year old student at East Ridge Elementary School claims he was sexually assaulted by two other students in a restroom at the school.

East Ridge Police are investigating the alleged sexual assault that reportedly occurred back on March 30th.

According to a police official, the child told his parents that he was sexually assaulted by two other 10 or 11 year old children in the restroom while at school that day.

Child Protective Services have been notified and a joint investigation is being conducted with the Child Protective Investigation Team (CPIT) and the East Ridge Police Department.

