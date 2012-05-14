Officials: No rape occurred at East Ridge Middle School - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Officials: No rape occurred at East Ridge Middle School

Posted: Updated:

EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -- After investigating the report of a rape at East Ridge Middle School last Thursday, authorities have determined that the teen girl lied to police and that no rape occurred at the school.

On Thursday, May 10th, officers responded to Park Ridge East Hospital where a 13 year old girl told them she had raped in the girl's restrooms during school hours.

She had described a 15 year old suspect who she said was not known to her.

Investigators now believe that the girl lied to them concerning the location of this incident and whether a stranger was involved.

Investigators say they are working to find out exactly what may have occurred at another location away from school.

Original story:

http://www.wrcbtv.com/story/18310733/teen-reports-rape-at-east-ridge-middle-school

