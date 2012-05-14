"42" begins filming this week in Birmingham

The historic Tutwiler Hotel in Birmingham will serve as a backdrop for the film "42". / courtesy thetutwilerhotel.com

(WRCB/AP) – Filming is about to get underway for the Jackie Robinson biopic "42" and a fourth location has been revealed.

Crews will be in downtown Birmingham at the Tutwiler Hotel on Monday to film scenes for the film "42," and they will move to the city's Rickwood Field baseball park on Tuesday.

The film follows groundbreaking slugger Robinson's first year in the majors with the Brooklyn Dodgers. It stars Chadwick Boseman of "The Express" as Jackie Robinson and Harrison Ford as Branch Rickey, the Brooklyn Dodgers executive who brought Robinson into the league.

Once production wraps in Alabama the crew will move to Atlanta, Macon, Georgia, then Chattanooga.

The move is set to open in April 2013. The title refers to Robinson's now-retired uniform number.