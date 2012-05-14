UPDATE 2: Homicide arrest made in 12th Ave. death

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police have arrested an 18-year-old man on criminal homicide charges relating to the death of a female teenager on 12th Avenue Sunday evening.



Police officials have confirmed that Carlos Juan Harrison, 18, was taken into custody Monday.



Sgt. Wayne Jefferson said officers were called to 3016 12th Ave. just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday on a "possible D.O.A." and when they arrived they discovered the victim.



Jefferson said the dead woman, a juvenile, was found sitting in a rocking chair on the front porch. "I seen she was sitting there with her head tilted back with her mouth open," describes one witness.



Because of the age of the victim, her identity is being withheld by authorities.



Jefferson says the investigation is still ongoing.