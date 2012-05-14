Volkswagen interns host charity fundraiser

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (WRCB) — Volkswagen Chattanooga handed over a check for $2,700 to Chattanooga Kids On The Block this week as the result of a fundraiser hosted by interns at the factory.



The fundraiser was organized by more than 20 interns, who sold chocolate bunnies and cards to Volkswagen team members for the Spring holidays to raise money for the charity.



Volkswagen Chattanooga currently employs 45 students and new graduates as part of the factory's internship program. Interns, both local and international, participate in 3- and 6-month long internships across a variety of departments.



"Philanthropy is an important aspect of the corporate culture at Volkswagen Chattanooga and we are excited to see our young professionals also embrace it," said Hans-Herbert Jagla, executive vice president of Human Resources. "They have worked hard to put a plan into action and we are happy that the end result is a donation to a great organization, Chattanooga Kids On The Block."



Chattanooga Kids On The Block is a chapter of the international organization that provides educational programs to children with the use of child-size puppets. The organization seeks to empower children to lead safe and healthy lives. The programs address various disabilities, educational and medical differences and social concerns. The Chattanooga chapter has been active since 1979.



"Chattanooga's Kids on the Block is extremely honored to be chosen by the interns serving Volkswagen as beneficiaries of their fund raising event," said Kelly Williams, executive director of Chattanooga Kids On The Block. "The Volkswagen team has and continues to show its commitment to our community through their generous support of local charitable organizations and its dedication to enhancing the quality of life in our area."



Volkswagen Chattanooga currently supports 42 local non-profit organizations through the factory's annual charitable funding cycle. Organizations include the Urban League, the Boys and Girls Club of Chattanooga and umbrella organizations like the United Way and Allied Arts that fund a number of organizations serving the city of Chattanooga.