Tennessee launches database for job seekers and employers

NASHVILLE, TN (WRCB) -- A new statewide database is being launched in Tennessee to help connect job seekers and employers together, part of the latest state efforts to combat continued high unemployment.



Jobs4TN Online is a virtual recruiter, automatically notifying job seekers when jobs they may qualify for are posted and notifying employers when candidates who fit their needs register.



The online database contains positions from job orders placed directly by Tennessee employers, from corporate Internet sites, and from major job search engines. Jobs4TN Online also identifies available green jobs.



"The unemployment rate for Tennessee is at its lowest since November 2008 and has fallen below the national rate, but it is still too high," said Gov. Haslam, who had committed to developing a new jobs database during his gubernatorial campaign.



Jobs4TN Online makes available labor market information, including demand occupations, education requirements and salaries for positions, labor force projections, and training program graduates.



Employers and job seekers are encouraged to log in to Jobs4TN Online at www.jobs4tn.gov.