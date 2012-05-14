VW suppliers could add 200,000 new jobs in coming years

(WRCB) - Volkswagen is expected to create 200,000 new jobs globally through its suppliers in the next few years.

The new jobs will come as part of the Modular Transverse Matrix – MQB as it is abbreviated in German.

The plan will allow suppliers to make parts that could be used on any of the carmaker's models, from the Polo to the Passat.

The move means suppliers could see purchases from VW double by 2018. The MQB is being described internally as a "multi-billion euro investment program" that would require some 200,000 additional skilled employees, according to the German automotive newspaper, Automobilwoche.

According to the paper, "two-thirds" of the suppliers will be based outside of Europe.