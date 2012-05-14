Controversial rocker Ted Nugent coming to Chattanooga

Working Together For You

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Rock star Ted Nugent will perform in Chattanooga on Tuesday, Aug. 21, according to officials with Track 29.

His guitar genius, ear-shattering volume and over-the-top stage antics earned the Detroit native the nickname "Motor City Madman" in his early days.

He has since become known for his conservative political views and his defense of hunting and gun ownership rights.

