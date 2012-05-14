Events expected to bring $5.8M to Scenic City in June

(WRCB) - Chattanooga is expecting to bring more than 15,000 visitors and $5.8 million next month.

The Chattanooga Convention and Visitor Bureau says 34 events have been booked in the Scenic City for June.

The events include 12 family reunions and several sport tournaments.

The Girl Scouts are expected to bring nearly 6,000 scouts and leaders to Chattanooga for the 100th Anniversary Bridgefest on June first.

The 15,000 visitors are in addition to the several hundred thousand expected to make the trip for the 31st Annual Riverbend Festival on June 8th through the 16th.