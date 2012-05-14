Alleged pharmacy burglar charged by Calhoun Police

CALHOUN, GA (WRCB) -- A man suspected of burglarizing a Calhoun pharmacy and retail store has been arrested and charged by local authorities.



Calhoun Police Chief Garry Moss said Christopher Lucas, 38, a resident of Lindale, Ga., is accused of taking part in the August, 2011 burglary of a Scott's Pharmacy and the March, 2012 burglary of a Dollar General.



Back on August 29, 2011 at around 12:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to an alarm activation at the Scott's pharmacy on Highway 53. Officers arrived within minutes call and discovered the glass front door had been broken out and business had been entered.



Then on March 12, 2012 at around 5:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Dollar on W.C. Bryant Parkway where the store manager told them she had opened the business and discovered someone had entered the store and broken into their safe.



"Lucas remains in the Floyd County Jail on unrelated charges and will at some point in the near future be transferred to Gordon County to face these two counts of burglary" said Calhoun Det. Lt. Tony Pyle.