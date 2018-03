CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - In Crime Stoppers, officers are looking for a man wanted on charges of assault and retaliation.

Police say Jerry Alexander hit a vehicle in a parking lot on glass street.

He tried to leave the scene.

When police arrived, they say Alexander told them quote "you better get more boys, and I'll kill you like I tried to kill another officer."

Back in 1996, Alexander shot at police during a traffic stop. He spent eight years in prison for attempted murder.

If you know where officers can find him, call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.