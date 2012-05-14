Soddy teen arrested after standoff with SWAT - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Soddy teen arrested after standoff with SWAT

SODDY DAISY, HAMILTON COUNTY -

(WRCB) - A Hamilton County man is in jail after a standoff overnight with authorities.

It started around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night when EMS responded to a medical call on NeeCee Lane in Soddy Daisy. 

When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Hunter Thomas had barricaded himself inside a home with a loaded AK-47.

At one point, Thomas pointed the weapon at officers.  Just before 6:00 a.m. Thomas came out on the roof armed with the AK-47. At that deputies were able to take him into custody.

Hunter Thomas is charged with six count of aggravated assault and six counts of pointing a laser at officers.

