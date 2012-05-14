Businesses urged to prepare for new food tax rate

(AP) - State officials are encouraging businesses that sell food to begin preparing for a reduced rate of sales and use tax.

Effective July 1, the state sales and use tax rate on sales of food and food ingredients will be cut to 5.25% from 5.5%. Local sales and use tax rates may be added.

According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, changes to cash registers and accounting systems should be completed by July 1. However, businesses must continue to collect and remit the existing rate through June 30.

Prepared food, dietary supplements, candy, alcoholic beverages and tobacco continue to be subject to the general state sales and use tax rate of 7% plus the applicable local sales and use tax rate.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.