Appalachian photos updated in Cleveland Museum - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Appalachian photos updated in Cleveland Museum

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Pastor Jimmy Morrow handles a snake in one of the exhibits photos of Appalachian culture. / courtesy: museumcenter.org Pastor Jimmy Morrow handles a snake in one of the exhibits photos of Appalachian culture. / courtesy: museumcenter.org
CLEVELAND, BRADLEY COUNTY -

(AP) - The Museum Center at 5ive Points in Cleveland, Tenn., has updated its exhibition of Appalachian photographs.

Beginning Tuesday, new photographs will be added to the exhibit, "Vanishing Appalachia: Photographs by Don Dudenbostel, Field Recordings by Tom Jester." The exhibition shows a snake-handling preacher, a moonshiner and a cock fighter. Other images document Mennonite communities, tourist courts, ferries, filling stations, peanut stands and local grocery stores.

The exhibit, on display through June 30, is on loan from the Museum of East Tennessee History operated by the East Tennessee Historical Society in Knoxville.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.