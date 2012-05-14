Appalachian photos updated in Cleveland Museum

Pastor Jimmy Morrow handles a snake in one of the exhibits photos of Appalachian culture. / courtesy: museumcenter.org

(AP) - The Museum Center at 5ive Points in Cleveland, Tenn., has updated its exhibition of Appalachian photographs.

Beginning Tuesday, new photographs will be added to the exhibit, "Vanishing Appalachia: Photographs by Don Dudenbostel, Field Recordings by Tom Jester." The exhibition shows a snake-handling preacher, a moonshiner and a cock fighter. Other images document Mennonite communities, tourist courts, ferries, filling stations, peanut stands and local grocery stores.

The exhibit, on display through June 30, is on loan from the Museum of East Tennessee History operated by the East Tennessee Historical Society in Knoxville.

