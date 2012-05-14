Normal Park Museum Magnet principal receives Achievement Award - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Normal Park Museum Magnet principal receives Achievement Award

(WRCB) - A principal from Hamilton County is by recognized by The Education Consumers Foundation through its "Value Added Achievement Awards".

Normal Park Museum Magnet School principal Jill Levine is one of 18 principals being honored across the state.

The winners are selected on learning gains across the entire student body.

ECF president Dr. J. E. Stone says "These 18 principals show what a dedicated principal and teaching force can achieve in Tennessee schools. If every school performed at the level of our 18 winners, Tennessee would lead the nation in educational improvement".

The awards will be presented during a ceremony May 14th, at the Tennessee Supreme Court

 

